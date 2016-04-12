版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 16:34 BJT

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma initiates Phase II study of BEKINDA for irritable bowel syndrome

April 12 Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Initiates Phase II study of BEKINDA for irritable bowel syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐