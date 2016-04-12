BRIEF-Zhone Technologies says will acquire Dasan Network Solutions

April 12 (Reuters) -
* Zhone Technologies and Dasan Network Solutions have signed
a definitive agreement to merge two companies
* Zhone Technologies inc says will acquire Dasan Network
Solutions and, will issue common stock to dasan networks
representing 58% of combined company
* Zhone Technologies inc says existing stockholders of zhone
will retain 42% of combined company
* Zhone Technologies Inc says combined company will be
called Dasan Zhone Solutions, Inc. and will have two Co-CEOs
* Board of combined company will consist of four directors
appointed by dasan networks and three directors appointed by
Zhone
* Expects to commence trading of stock of Dasan Zhone
solutions under symbol dzsi on nasdaq capital market after
closing of merger
