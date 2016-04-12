版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 17:26 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss exchange says suspends Sika shares after company's request

April 12 Sika Ag

* Swiss SIX Exchange says has suspended Sika shares until the end of trading due to a request of the company Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐