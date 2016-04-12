版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 17.1 pct passive stake in Innocoll Holdings

April 12 Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley reports 17.1 percent passive stake in Innocoll Holdings Plc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

