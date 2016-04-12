版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-Giyani Gold announces resignation of Ron Reed, CFO, effective april 5, 2016

April 12 Giyani Gold Corp

* Announce resignation of Ron reed, chief financial officer of company, effective april 5, 2016

* Duane Parnham, executive chairman, will act in capacity as CFO until a new appointee is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

