BRIEF-Shanda Group makes long term strategic investment in Legg Mason

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 Legg Mason Inc
* Shanda Group makes long term strategic investment in Legg Mason
* Legg Mason Inc says Trian Fund Management and Shanda Group entered into an agreement for Shanda to buy shares Of Legg Mason owned by Trian
* Trian is selling shares for portfolio management reasons and believes that Shanda is a good strategic partner for Legg Mason
* Shanda to purchase shares of Legg Mason par value $0.10/share owned by Trian, representing 9.9 pct interest of co's total outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.