版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Imprimis Pharma says filed for registration of its ImprimisRx TX pharmacy

April 12 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Imprimis pharmaceuticals inc says filed for registration of its ImprimisRx TX pharmacy, in allen, texas , with fda as a 503b outsourcing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐