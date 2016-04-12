版本:
BRIEF-ADMA Biologics announces data on RI-002

April 12 ADMA Biologics Inc

* Announces data on RI-002 to be presented at the Clinical Immunology Society 2016 annual meeting

* Data demonstrates that RI-002 prevents infection in cotton rats challenged with influenza, suppresses inflammatory cytokines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

