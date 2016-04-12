BRIEF-Outerwall announces cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital LLC

April 12 Outerwall Inc
* Outerwall announces cooperation agreement with Engaged
Capital, LLC
* Says Engaged Capital LLC about 14.6 percent of company's
outstanding shares
* Appointed Jeffrey Brown,CEO and founding member of Brown
Equity Partners LLC, to its board of directors
* Has also agreed to add two new independent directors to
company's board to be submitted by engaged capital
* Directors are expected to be named on or before August 1,
board will consist of a maximum of nine directors at that time
* Outerwall Inc says engaged capital has agreed to vote all
of its shares in favor of outerwall's nominees at 2016 annual
meeting of stockholders
* With Brown's appointment, Outerwall board has been
expanded to eight directors
* Says Engaged Capital has agreed to customary standstill
provisions
