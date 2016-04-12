BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc confirms FY 2016 net sales, adj. EBITDA guidance

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Confirming its full-year 2016 net sales guidance of $1.025 to $1.050 billion - SEC filing
* Confirming full-year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $505 to $520 million
* First-Quarter 2016 net sales guidance would represent 79 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint
* Second-Quarter 2016 net sales guidance would represent 35 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint.
* First-Quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance would represent 114 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint
* Second-Quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance would represent 45 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Q4tMK4 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.