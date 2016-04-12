版本:
BRIEF-Alphabet extends early consent benefits to remaining bondholders

April 12 Alphabet Inc

* Alphabet inc. Announces 79 pct participation in exchange offers and consent solicitations and extends early consent benefits to remaining bondholders

* Alphabet inc says allowing additional time for investors to participate on same terms as 79 pct of bondholders who have already agreed to exchange

* Alphabet inc says early consent deadline to receive early participation premium extended to April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

