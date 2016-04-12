版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Planet Payment announces results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer

April 12 Planet Payment Inc

* Planet Payment announces final results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer

* Planet Payment says 3.9 million shares accepted for purchase in tender offer represent about 7.46 percent of its issued and outstanding as of Feb 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐