BRIEF-Land and Buildings comments on MGM Growth Properties IPO and MGM Resorts

April 12 Land and Buildings Investment
Management LLC
* Comments on MGM Growth Properties IPO and MGM Resorts
* Believes MGM Growth Properties IPO is fairly valued at
$19.50 per share IPO midpoint
* Says MGM REIT is superior to its peer Gaming and Leisure
Properties
* Says from a corporate governance perspective believe MGM
REIT is inferior to GLPI and problematic on numerous levels
* Full value can be unlocked by including all properties in
REIT, eliminate overlap on board/management team of MGM Resorts,
MGM REIT
