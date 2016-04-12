BRIEF-Land and Buildings comments on MGM Growth Properties IPO and MGM Resorts

April 12 Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC

* Comments on MGM Growth Properties IPO and MGM Resorts

* Believes MGM Growth Properties IPO is fairly valued at $19.50 per share IPO midpoint

* Says MGM REIT is superior to its peer Gaming and Leisure Properties

* Says from a corporate governance perspective believe MGM REIT is inferior to GLPI and problematic on numerous levels

* Full value can be unlocked by including all properties in REIT, eliminate overlap on board/management team of MGM Resorts, MGM REIT