版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Resi Shareholders Group says attempted to engage with management of Altisource

April 12 Resi Shareholders Group

* Resi shareholders group says issues response to Altisource residential preliminary proxy statement

* Resi shareholders group says over past few months attempted to constructively engage with board and management of Altisource

* Believe Altisource board in need of independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐