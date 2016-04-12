BRIEF-Resi Shareholders Group says attempted to engage with management of Altisource

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 Resi Shareholders Group
* Resi shareholders group says issues response to Altisource residential preliminary proxy statement
* Resi shareholders group says over past few months attempted to constructively engage with board and management of Altisource
* Believe Altisource board in need of independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.