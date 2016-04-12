BRIEF-InterDigital Inc says Paris Court of Appeal issued confidential decision with respect to action filed by Huawei

April 12 InterDigital Inc

* On April 12, 2016, Paris Court of Appeal issued a confidential decision with respect to action filed by Huawei in July 2015

* Action filed by Huawei requesting annulment of arbitration panel's award in arbitration proceeding initiated jointly by co, Huawei

* Paris court of appeal found that there were no grounds for annulment of award

* To file request with New York District Court to lift stay in New York proceeding and to confirm arbitration award - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)