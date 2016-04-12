BRIEF-InterDigital Inc says Paris Court of Appeal issued confidential decision with respect to action filed by Huawei

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 InterDigital Inc
* On April 12, 2016, Paris Court of Appeal issued a confidential decision with respect to action filed by Huawei in July 2015
* Action filed by Huawei requesting annulment of arbitration panel's award in arbitration proceeding initiated jointly by co, Huawei
* Paris court of appeal found that there were no grounds for annulment of award
* To file request with New York District Court to lift stay in New York proceeding and to confirm arbitration award - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.