BRIEF-Genie Energy says unit received an extension of license from Israeli Ministry of Energy and Water

April 12 Genie Energy Ltd

* Unit received an extension of its license from Israeli Ministry of Energy and Water through April 9, 2017

* Unit AFEK oil and gas conducting multi-well oil and gas exploration program pursuant to license initially granted for 3-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

