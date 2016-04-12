版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Air Group adds 30 Embraer E175 regional jets to fleet

April 12 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Horizon Air places largest aircraft order in its history, adding 30 Embraer E175 regional jets to fleet

* Horizon Air's order, which also includes 33 options, is valued at $2.8 billion at Embraer's current list price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

