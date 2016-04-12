BRIEF-Paypal Holdings says will reclassify certain operating expenses in statement of income from Q1 2016

April 12 Paypal Holdings Inc

* Says beginning with Q1 of 2016 will reclassify certain operating expenses in its combined and consolidated statement of income

* Says move to better align external financial reporting with internal financial reporting

* Says classification changes relate primarily to real estate and information technology operating expenses

* Says changes have no impact on co's previously reported combined and consolidated net income for prior periods