公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Revlon says Juan Figuereo will serve as company's CFO at annual base salary not less than $600,000

April 12 Revlon Inc

* Juan Figuereo will serve as company's EVP and CFO at an annual base salary of not less than $600,000 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

