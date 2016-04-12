版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 21:56 BJT

BRIEF-Domo said to work with Morgan stanley, Credit Suisse on IPO - Bloomberg

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Business analytics company Domo said to work with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse On IPO- Bloomberg, citing sources

Source (bloom.bg/1Q4B4xH) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

