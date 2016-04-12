BRIEF-Domo said to work with Morgan stanley, Credit Suisse on IPO - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Business analytics company Domo said to work with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse On IPO- Bloomberg, citing sources
Source (bloom.bg/1Q4B4xH) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.