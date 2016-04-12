版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Markit, ISDA said to discuss EU settlement of antitrust probe- Bloomberg

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Markit, ISDA said to discuss EU settlement of antitrust probe- Bloomberg,citing sources

Source (bloom.bg/1Q4Ds7y)

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐