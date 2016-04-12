版本:
BRIEF-CSG Systems CEO Peter Kalan's 2015 total compensation was $5.6 mln

April 12 Csg Systems International Inc

* Ceo peter kalan's fy 2015 total compensation was $5.6 million versus $3.4 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/22rBzsM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

