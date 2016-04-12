版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 23:18 BJT

BRIEF-GEN RE CEO to retire by year-end; successor to report to Berkshire's Jain- CNBC citing DJ

April 12 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* GEN RE CEO to retire by year-end & successor to report to Berkshire's Jain, not Buffett as he does now - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐