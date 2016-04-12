版本:
BRIEF-United States Cellular CEO Kenneth R. Meyers FY 2015 total compensation $5.9 million

April 12 United States Cellular Corp

* Says CEO Kenneth R. Meyers FY 2015 total compensation $5.9 million versus $5.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1TP5Ph1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

