BRIEF-United States Cellular CEO Kenneth R. Meyers FY 2015 total compensation $5.9 million

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 United States Cellular Corp
* Says CEO Kenneth R. Meyers FY 2015 total compensation $5.9 million versus $5.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1TP5Ph1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.