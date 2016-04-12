BRIEF-Libin Sun and affiliates propose to buyout Integrated Device Technology for $32/shr in cash

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 Libin Sun Says Owns 4.4 Pct Stake In Integrated Device Technology, Including 3.6 Mln Shares Of Co's Common Stock Subject To American
* Libin Sun and affiliates propose to buyout Integrated Device Technology for $32.00 per share in cash - sec filing
* Draft merger agreement contemplates "go shop" provision to allow board to solicit competing proposals
* Libin sun and affiliates include liang xu, haiping zhou, zhibin lin, junping chen, libin yang, and nauman a. Aly
* Intend to finance the transaction with a combination of debt and equity capital
* Libin sun and affiliates say they are aware that numerous parties have expressed acquisition interest for integrated device technology inc
* Style call options Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YrU5jG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.