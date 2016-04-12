BRIEF-Libin Sun and affiliates propose to buyout Integrated Device Technology for $32/shr in cash

April 12 Libin Sun Says Owns 4.4 Pct Stake In Integrated Device Technology, Including 3.6 Mln Shares Of Co's Common Stock Subject To American

* Libin Sun and affiliates propose to buyout Integrated Device Technology for $32.00 per share in cash - sec filing

* Draft merger agreement contemplates "go shop" provision to allow board to solicit competing proposals

* Libin sun and affiliates include liang xu, haiping zhou, zhibin lin, junping chen, libin yang, and nauman a. Aly

* Intend to finance the transaction with a combination of debt and equity capital

* Libin sun and affiliates say they are aware that numerous parties have expressed acquisition interest for integrated device technology inc

