BRIEF-Boulder Energy announces shareholder approval of plan of arrangement with private equity fund

April 12 Boulder Energy Ltd

* Boulder Energy Ltd. announces shareholder approval of the plan of arrangement

* Says 95.8% of Boulder shares represented at meeting were voted in favour of arrangement

* Says Plan of arrangement involving company, a private equity fund raised and advised by ARC Financial Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

