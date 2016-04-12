BRIEF-Boulder Energy announces shareholder approval of plan of arrangement with private equity fund

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 Boulder Energy Ltd
* Boulder Energy Ltd. announces shareholder approval of the plan of arrangement
* Says 95.8% of Boulder shares represented at meeting were voted in favour of arrangement
* Says Plan of arrangement involving company, a private equity fund raised and advised by ARC Financial Corp
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.