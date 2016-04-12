版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Goldquest Mining says Government Of Dominican Republic has re-granted La Tachuela concession

April 12 Goldquest Mining Corp

* Says Government Of Dominican Republic has re-granted La Tachuela concession over their Romero gold/copper deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

