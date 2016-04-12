版本:
BRIEF-Verizon says was approached by Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service

April 12 Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon was approached by Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service

* FMCS asked if company would be willing to mediate if unions extend strike deadline

* Company informed FMCS that it's willing to participate as part of Verizon's continuing efforts to reach new contracts

* Verizon has not heard if union leaders are willing to submit to mediation and extend deadline for a strike

* Without firm plans to mediate and delay a strike, company is moving forward and is getting ready for a job action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

