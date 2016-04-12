版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 03:22 BJT

BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co says qtrly net revenues $ 1.06 bln vs. $1.06 bln

April 12 Levi Strauss & Co :

* Levi Strauss & Co qtrly net revenues $ 1.06 billion versus $1.06 billion; qtrly net income attributable to LS&CO $66 million versus $38 million Source text - bit.ly/1Ysbf0o Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐