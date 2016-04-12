BRIEF-Davidstea Inc Q4 SHR C$0.57

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as post-election winners lag
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.
April 12 Davidstea Inc :
* Davidstea Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results
* Davidstea Inc Q4 SHR C$0.57
* Davidstea Inc Q4 Sales C$75.8 Mln Vs I/B/E/S View C$71.7 Mln
* Davidstea Inc Q4 Shr View C$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Davidstea Inc Sees Fy 2016 Adjusted Shr C$0.50 To C$0.54
* Davidstea Inc Sees Q1 2016 Shr C$0.04 To C$0.05
* Davidstea Inc Sees Q1 2016 Sales C$43 Mln To C$44 Mln
* Davidstea Inc Sees Fy 2016 Sales C$215 Mln To C$219 Mln
* Davidstea Inc Qtrly Comparable Sales Increased By 6.6%
* Davidstea Inc - Sees Fy 2016 Adjusted Fully Diluted Income Per Common Share Range Of C$0.50 To C$0.54
* Davidstea Inc - Q1 Of Fiscal 2016 Sales Guidance Assumes A Comparable Sales Increase In Mid-Single Digit Range
* Davidstea Inc Q1 Shr View C$0.08, Rev View C$43.1 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Davidstea Inc Fy2016 Shr View C$0.38, Rev View C$176.7 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Davidstea Inc - Fiscal 2016 Sales Guidance Also Assuming A Comparable Sales Increase In Mid-Single Digit Range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 The heads of some of the world's biggest oil firms and automakers agreed on Tuesday to push for broader global use and bigger investments in using hydrogen to help reduce emissions and arrest global warming.