2016年 4月 13日

BRIEF-National Presto unit Amtec Corp signs supply agreement with Chemring Ordnance

April 12 National Presto Industries Inc :

* National Presto Industries says its unit, Amtec Corporation, signed supply agreement with Chemring Ordnance, Inc for about $99 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

