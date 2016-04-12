版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Gogo files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC Filing

April 12 Gogo Inc :

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1VSgWpf) Further company coverage:

