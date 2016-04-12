版本:
BRIEF-William Pulte says Pultegroup's performance has suffered under leadership of CEO Richard Dugas

April 12 (Reuters) -

* William Pulte Says Pultegroup Inc's Performance has suffered greatly under the leadership of CEO Richard Dugas

* On April 11, 2016, William J. Pulte delivered a letter to Pultegroup Inc's board of directors - sec filing

* William Pulte seeks removal of Pultegroup CEO Dugas, says co's board must take immediate action to hold dugas accountable for sustained shareholder losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

