2016年 4月 13日

BRIEF-Big Valeant bond investor Centerbridge notifies co of intention to call default - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Big Valeant bond investor Centerbridge notifies company of intention to call a default - CNBC, citing Dow Jones (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

