BRIEF-Summit Materials CEO 2015 total compensation of $12 mln

April 12 Summit Materials Inc :

* CEO Thomas W. Hill 2015 total compensation of $12 million versus $1.8 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

