BRIEF-CME Group says cleared first interest rate swaptions trade

April 12 CME Group Inc :

* CME group announces clearing of first interest rate swaptions trade

* Has cleared its first interest rate swaptions trade on april 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

