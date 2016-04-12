版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-Manulife Financial announces passing of former Chairman and CEO, Edwin Sydney Jackson

April 12 Manulife Financial Corp

* Announces passing of former chairman and chief executive officer, edwin sydney jackson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐