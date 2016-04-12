版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 23:47 BJT

BRIEF-Cloud9 Technologies says closing of investment by J.P. Morgan, ICAP, Barclays

April 12 Voice trading communication provider Cloud9 Technologies LLC:

* Announces closing of investment by J.P. Morgan, ICAP, and Barclays Source text for Eikon:

