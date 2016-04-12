版本:
BRIEF-Hingham Institution For Savings says qtrly earnings per share $2.48

April 12 Hingham Institution For Savings

* Hingham Savings announces 18% increase in earnings per share, 15% return on equity

* Q1 shr $2.48

* Qtrly Net Interest Income $13.8 mln VS $12.3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

