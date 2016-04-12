版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 02:26 BJT

BRIEF-Mayor Martin Walsh announces $300 mln partnership with Verizon for fiber-optic network platform

April 12 Verizon Communications Inc

* Mayor Walsh announces partnership with Verizon

* Mayor Martin Walsh announced new partnership with co to replace copper-based infrastructure with fiber-optic network platform across Boston

* Says investment of more than $300 million from Verizon over six years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐