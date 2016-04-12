版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 03:36 BJT

BRIEF-Intact Gold says common shares will be split on a 1 old for 2 new basis

April 12 Intact Gold Corp

* Says common shares will be split on a 1 old for 2 new basis

* Says split will be affected by way of a share dividend

* Says number of issued and outstanding shares will increase from 18.2 million shares to 36.4 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐