BRIEF-Repros Therapeutics reports positive clinical data for Vaginal Proellex

April 12 Repros Therapeutics Inc :

* Repros reports positive clinical data for Vaginal Proellex in women with severe menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids

* Says primary endpoint of induction of amenorrhea met for both vaginal doses compared to placebo

* Statistically significant reduction in fibroid size from baseline achieved for combined active arms

* Says company plans to request an end of phase 2 meeting with FDA to jointly discuss plans for phase 3

* Proellex drug was generally well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

