BRIEF-Alliancebernstein March assets under management $479 bln

April 12 Alliancebernstein Lp :

* Preliminary assets under management increased to $479 billion during March 2016 from $460 billion at end of February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

