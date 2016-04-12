版本:
BRIEF-CSX qtrly revenue $2.62 bln vs $3.03 bln

April 12 Csx Corp :

* Qtrly revenue $2.62 billion versus $3.03 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

