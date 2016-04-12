版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Procter & Gamble board approve amendment to company's code of regulations

April 12 Procter & Gamble Co

* Board of directors approved an amendment to company's code of regulations, effective immediately - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

