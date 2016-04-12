版本:
BRIEF-Schmitt Industries qtrly loss per share $0.15

April 12 Schmitt Industries Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Schmitt Industries Inc qtrly total sales decreased $482,153, or 16.0 pct, to $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

