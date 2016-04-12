版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-HFF arranges $170 mln financing for Jersey City apartments

April 12 HFF Inc :

* Says arranges $170 million financing for Jersey city apartments

* Says loan proceeds were used to replace existing construction financing

* Says arranges $170 million financing for Jersey city apartment (corrects typo) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐