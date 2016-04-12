BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies agrees to sell microelectronics product line

April 12 Maxwell Technologies Inc

* Maxwell Technologies announces agreement for sale of microelectronics product line

* Says gross proceeds from transaction are expected to be $21 million in cash

* Agreement to sell its microelectronics product line to Data Device Corporation, a subsidiary of ILC Industries, Inc

* Says agreement includes all assets and certain liabilities related to microelectronics product line