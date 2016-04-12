版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Cowen Group's estimated amount of assets under management about $13.5 bln as of March 1

April 12 Cowen Group Inc :

* As of March 1, 2016, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $13.5 billion, up about $0.382 billion since February 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

