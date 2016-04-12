版本:
BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment prices $375 mln private offering of senior notes

April 12 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc

* Pinnacle entertainment announces pricing of $375 million private offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

